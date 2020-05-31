Washington ag workers get new protections from COVID-19

Washington is requiring new safety standards to protect agricultural and food processing workers from COVID -19.

Gov. Jay Inslee said the standards, included in a new emergency order, are designed to protect more than 100,000 people whom he described during an announcement Thursday as some of "the hardest working people around."

Those workers, whose jobs are deemed essential because of their connection to the food supply, must be provided by their employer with face masks and additional hand-washing stations. Those who work indoors must have at least 6 feet of distance between other workers.

They will have to go through temperature checks at the start of their shifts and wash hands frequently during those shifts. Employers must provide training in how to avoid contracting the virus.

An employee who believes conditions are unsafe can refuse to work, and an employer can't retaliate for that decision. The employee might be entitled to leave or unemployment benefits if alternative work isn't feasible.

Agricultural workers who are provided temporary housing will work in cohorts of no more than 15 people who will live in close proximity, work together and travel together if they are provided transportation by their employers. They should not have contact with other cohorts.