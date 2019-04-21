LOS ANGELES — A little scoreboard watching inspired Klay Thompson and Golden State. Seeing Houston up 3-0 on Utah combined with having dropped a game at home, the Warriors got back to business.
Kevin Durant scored 33 points and Thompson added 32 in a 113-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday that gave the Warriors a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.
“We came in with that mindset to put our foot on the throttle and not let go,” Thompson said. “We let go in Game 2 and we won’t do that the rest of the playoffs. I really believe that.”
After a quiet 12 points in Game 3, Thompson broke out for 27 points by halftime, when Durant had 19.
“In the first quarter, we really didn’t need to do anything special. Klay was just amazing. K.D. was consistent the whole game,” Stephen Curry said. “For us, obviously with the threats we have out there, it is just a matter of trying to be as patient as possible.”
Curry’s patience was tried as he missed his first six shots and was in foul trouble for the second straight game before finishing with 12 points. Andrew Bogut fouled out with 5:50 remaining in the game with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Game 5 is Wednesday in Oakland, when the two-time defending champions could close out the series.
The Warriors were 17 of 19 from the free throw line. They controlled the boards, 49-33, led by Curry and Bogut with 10 rebounds apiece.
“The rebounding really hurt us again,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Right now they are crushing us on the glass.”
Coming off a 27-point loss in Game 3, the Clippers played tougher defensively and hung in after trailing by 11 in the second quarter.
They outscored Golden State 30-25 in the third when they rallied to take a five-point lead. But Curry scored seven of the Warriors’ final 10 points to send them into the fourth ahead 87-84.
“This team was just looking for a crack,” Durant said of the Clippers. “They don’t stop. Even when you go home after the game you’re going to be thinking of them because they’re tough.”
Celtics 110, Pacers 106
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and Marcus Morris started a decisive 3-point flurry late in the fourth quarter Sunday to give the Boston Celtics a series-clinching 110-106 victory at Indiana.
It’s the first four-game sweep for the Celtics since 2011 and their second since 1986-87, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs.
Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 22 points and Tyreke Evans finished with a playoff career-high of 21 to lead the Pacers. It still wasn’t enough to prevent Indiana from enduring its second first-round sweep in three years — the only two best-of-seven sweeps in franchise history.
Raptors 107, Magic 85
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and Toronto beat Orlando to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.
Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell each scored 16 for the Raptors, who can advance with a home win in Game 5 on Tuesday. Toronto has now won three consecutive postseason games, only the third time that’s happened in franchise history.
Aaron Gordon scored 25 for the Magic, making his first seven shots of the second half. Evan Fournier scored 19 and Nikola Vucevic added 11 for the Magic, who committed 17 turnovers that became 21 Toronto points.
