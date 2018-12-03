BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Parks and Recreation Department has opened a warming shelter so homeless families will have a safe and warm place to spend cold days.
The Idaho Press reports the shelter at the Pioneer Neighborhood Community Center south of downtown Boise will be open on weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March.
Life’s Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that offers culinary training to at-risk youth, will provide a hot lunch at the shelter.
Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway says the shelter will allow parents with young children to get out of the cold and have a hot meal. Families are referred to the shelter by area service providers including Interfaith Sanctuary, Corpus Christi House and City of Light/River of Life Rescue Mission.
Interfaith Sanctuary offers similar services on weekdays.
