Warm Sun, a Cool Breeze, and Haircuts?

TWIN FALLS — Clients of FlyGuys Haircuts over the weekend encountered an unexpected sight. It looked like a hair salon, but it had been turned inside out.
“My sister-in-law came up with the idea,” says Charlie Wright, one of the owners. “She saw an old picture of barbers giving haircuts outside during the Spanish flu. We thought, why not? It seemed perfect for the COVID19 era.”
FlyGuys has shops in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls. In normal times, they are a men’s hair salon offering haircuts in a “man-cave” environment – think stainless steel, leather, and walls of TVs. They are still offering services inside, but on a nice day like last Saturday, they took the business outside.
“Everything you read seems to say that being outside is about the best thing we can do to reduce the risks of COVID19,” said Wright. “To my knowledge, we’re the first salon anywhere to offer outdoor haircuts. However, it makes a ton of sense, and honestly, it’s been fun to mix it up a bit.”
The outdoor haircuts are weather-permitting, this is Idaho after all. Last Saturday, they had a row of red umbrellas, music playing, and clients chatting with stylists while enjoying the fresh air. Even though they were outside, both clients and stylists wore masks.
“Like a lot of small businesses, COVID19 has been really tough on us. We were closed for almost two months. Then when we re-opened, we had to cut our stations in half, which totally upended our business model,” said Wright. “That meant we had to get creative.”
They plan to keep brainstorming and tweaking. So far, the biggest challenge has been the wind with the umbrellas, but bags of rock salt may be the solution.
“If we can come up with a way to keep people as safe as possible, but have fun doing it, we’re going to try it,” said Wright. “Outdoor haircuts are pretty awesome. Hopefully, they’re just one of many great innovations to emerge from this crisis.”
Find more information at flyguyshaircuts.com.
