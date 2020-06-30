Warm Sun, a Cool Breeze, and Haircuts?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWIN FALLS — Clients of FlyGuys Haircuts over the weekend encountered an unexpected sight. It looked like a hair salon, but it had been turned inside out.

“My sister-in-law came up with the idea,” says Charlie Wright, one of the owners. “She saw an old picture of barbers giving haircuts outside during the Spanish flu. We thought, why not? It seemed perfect for the COVID19 era.”

FlyGuys has shops in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls. In normal times, they are a men’s hair salon offering haircuts in a “man-cave” environment – think stainless steel, leather, and walls of TVs. They are still offering services inside, but on a nice day like last Saturday, they took the business outside.

“Everything you read seems to say that being outside is about the best thing we can do to reduce the risks of COVID19,” said Wright. “To my knowledge, we’re the first salon anywhere to offer outdoor haircuts. However, it makes a ton of sense, and honestly, it’s been fun to mix it up a bit.”

The outdoor haircuts are weather-permitting, this is Idaho after all. Last Saturday, they had a row of red umbrellas, music playing, and clients chatting with stylists while enjoying the fresh air. Even though they were outside, both clients and stylists wore masks.