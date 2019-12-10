Walmart Recovery in Motion

Walmart employees present a check for $1,500 to Recovery in Motion.

 COURTESY

Walmart presented a check for $1,500 to Recovery in Motion.

Recovery In Motion is a non-profit that provides free services to those needing help recovering from mental health/substance abuse disorders. The grant was used to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner to those needing a meal and place to go for the holiday. The grant will also provide a free Christmas dinner celebration with gifts for children in the community.

Recovery In Motion would like to thank Walmart and its staff for their kindness during the season of giving.

For information on the Christmas celebration, please call Recovery In Motion at 208-712-2173.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments