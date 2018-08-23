TWIN FALLS – Twin Falls Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22 at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Registration begins at 10 a.m., opening ceremonies is at 11 a.m. and the walk begins at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is still time to start or sponsor a team as well.

This event benefits all of South Central Idaho and helps raise funds for programs and education for patients and caregivers affected by the disease.

