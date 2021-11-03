Voters elect new Rupert, Declo council members, school levy approved

RUPERT — Rupert voters reelected one City Council member along with a newcomer during the Nov. 2 election.

Incumbent candidate Joel Heward received 286 votes and Randy Thompson received 238. Incumbent candidate Tammy Jones lost her seat with 229 votes.

Minidoka County School District voters approved the district’s $2.25 million supplemental 2-year levy with 1,057 votes in favor and 745 against.

Declo voters elected two new City Council members, Orville Hormann, who earned 50 votes and Lamont Young, 47. Incumbent candidate Clinten W. Heward lost his seat with 37 votes.

Cassia County School District Zone 4 voters elected Mandy Baker with 320 votes. Incumbent candidate Bruce B. Thompson received 100 and write- in candidate Sanie Baker received 130 votes.

The Minidoka County School District Zone 4 winner was incumbent candidate Mary Andersen, with 202 votes. Challenger Autumn Clark won 107.

In the West End Fire District Sub District 2 race, Greg Walton received 254 votes to incumbent candidate Michael McCall’s 182.

In the West End Fire District Sub District 3 race, Steve Roberts received 339, incumbent candidate Shane Oldham received 94 votes.

In the Declo Cemetery Sub District 3 race incumbent candidate Fred L. Darrington retained his seat with 102 votes. Challenger Pamela M. Young received 69 votes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0