Vod
Vod is a handsome young kitten about 18 weeks old that is ready to meet his family! Vod is a... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
BURLEY — Police have arrested a man they say is suspected of chasing a boy riding a bicycle with his pickup then running over the bike.
Some residents are concerned the Proud Boys were allowed in the parade given the group's national reputation and its connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
A 49-year-old man was stabbed early Monday in downtown Twin Falls, police say.
"I wouldn't say it's been hell, but it's been a really big annoyance," one homeowner said.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin wants to reconvene the Legislature to address the issue of health care providers mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees. Speaker Scott seemed lukewarm to the idea.
The Twin Falls County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday declaring the ongoing drought a local disaster emergency.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the person who chased a boy on a bicycle in a gray pickup at the Burley skate park on Friday and then ran over the boy’s bike after he jumped off of it.
Instead of packing up his new bride for a beach or a resort somewhere special, Mason Clements found himself in a familiar place the day after his wedding, Sunday, June 6 – he was en route to try his hand on another bucking horse.
Chobani is moving toward becoming a publicly-traded company.
The Twin Falls Fire Department is fighting a fire at the Perrine Bridge, the agency announced on Facebook just before midnight Thursday night.