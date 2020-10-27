 Skip to main content
Vista Care Center has new owners and a new name
Vista Care Center has new owners and a new name

Deborah and Christopher Covey

Deborah and Christopher Covey

 Laurie Welch

RUPERT— Etosha Assisted Living Inc., formerly Vista Care Center has changed ownership and management.

The well-established facility in the beautiful countryside of Minidoka County, is under careful and competent guidance of new owners, Christopher and Deborah Covey.

The facility offers 24 hours a day, seven days a week supervision, provided by specially trained staff members.

The Coveys, of Pocatello, purchased the facility in September.

The will be making their home in Rupert in 2021 and are excited to provide onsite, daily management of Etosha Assisted Living to assure the company’s mission of being Idaho’s premiere country-living facility for the elderly.

Deborah has a business background and is a marathon runner. Christopher is a veteran and has a background in the fire service and he enjoys mountain biking. They have eight children and a furry canine. With the last of their children getting ready to leave the nest, the Coveys are excited to embark on this new adventure, which fulfills a longtime personal goal.

Etosha’s devoted staff is available to assist in achieving a vibrant life for the resident. They bring many years of experience and love to their assistance with daily living activities and special events.

For more information visit their website.

