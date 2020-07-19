VIRTUALLY UNKNOWN: Schools face uncertain future with online education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, schools across the U.S. face new hurdles in keeping students and their families safe.

Some parents are fearful of sending their children back to school where they could catch or spread the new coronavirus this fall. School administrators are responding by jumping into the new reality of virtual education.

School district officials in Cassia County were looking at starting an online academy program during the 2019-20 school year before the coronavirus caused schools to do a soft closure, but the uncertainty brought on by the virus made it a priority.

“The virus prompted us to roll it out sooner,” Assistant Superintendent Sandra Miller told the Times-News.

At this time, the district plans to also have traditional classrooms open, but the details of that plan are still being ironed out.

“We want families to have this choice and to be able to choose our local school district as an online option,” Miller said.

See The Big Story, Page D1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0