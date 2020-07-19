VIRTUALLY UNKNOWN: Schools face uncertain future with online education
State Cheer Championships

Oakley cheerleaders pose for a picture before their performance, March 16, 2019, during the Cheer State Championships at the Idaho Ford Center Arena in Nampa. Scenes like this are likely to disappear in the new reality of social distancing. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, schools across the U.S. face new hurdles in keeping students and their families safe.

Some parents are fearful of sending their children back to school where they could catch or spread the new coronavirus this fall. School administrators are responding by jumping into the new reality of virtual education.

School district officials in Cassia County were looking at starting an online academy program during the 2019-20 school year before the coronavirus caused schools to do a soft closure, but the uncertainty brought on by the virus made it a priority.

“The virus prompted us to roll it out sooner,” Assistant Superintendent Sandra Miller told the Times-News.

At this time, the district plans to also have traditional classrooms open, but the details of that plan are still being ironed out.

“We want families to have this choice and to be able to choose our local school district as an online option,” Miller said.

