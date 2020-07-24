Victory Home program expands to Burley

BURLEY — Pastor Tony Lopez’s quest to expand his recovery center to Mini-Cassia started 10 years ago when he visited the Helping Hands Christian Center, owned at the time by Cody Thornton.
Thornton told Lopez that he would sell the mission in Burley for the cost of a house in which he could live.
“It wasn’t a far-fetched request,” Lopez said, “but it wasn’t one we could fulfill at the time.”
But when the owners of Victory Home Restoration Center sold a building in Twin Falls, Lopez’s dream at 1250 Miller Ave. in Burley became a reality.
The nonprofit organization used some of the proceeds of the sale to pay bills, then the group purchased the mission from Thornton last year for $220,000.
The project grew when the group purchased apartments north of the building for $145,000 to use as transitional housing and the house behind the mission for $145,000 to use as an administration building.
The group has remodeled the Helping Hands kitchen, redone plumbing and tiling and some of the electrical work, Lopez said. But much remains to be done, including replacing windows and getting a commercial freezer working so they can store donated food.
Overhead for the program runs from $7,500 to $9,500 a month and the center needs ongoing financial support and food.
Many projects have been placed on hold because of the pandemic.
“We’re hurting and talking about shutting the doors,” Lopez said.
The group also needs people willing to serve on a steering committee to help guide the organization in the future.
The center is not a homeless shelter, Lopez said, and the people who stay there must want to change their lives.
“We offer them a place to stay for 30 days and sometimes they take off afterwards,” he said.
Others seeking lasting change will commit to the year-long program.
They meet with drug and alcohol counselors, take classes and participate in an adult work program that offers roofing and other services in the community, which helps fund the program. Participants are trained on budgeting personal finances and other life skills, with a focus on accountability, self-discipline and leadership.
Some residents will use the transitional housing unit next door as they ease back into society.
The first group of seven residents recently graduated from the program. Four of them are ready to move on with their lives and three will stay for a while.
Charles Cochran, who, in 2013, went through the program in Twin Falls, continues to help the organization.
“The Lord put me here and I just like to stick around and help,” Cochran said.
Often the center works with entire families but Lopez doesn’t let anyone abuse the system.
“We are invested in the community and we believe every life matters,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!