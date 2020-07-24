Victory Home program expands to Burley

Many projects have been placed on hold because of the pandemic.

“We’re hurting and talking about shutting the doors,” Lopez said.

The group also needs people willing to serve on a steering committee to help guide the organization in the future.

The center is not a homeless shelter, Lopez said, and the people who stay there must want to change their lives.

“We offer them a place to stay for 30 days and sometimes they take off afterwards,” he said.

Others seeking lasting change will commit to the year-long program.

They meet with drug and alcohol counselors, take classes and participate in an adult work program that offers roofing and other services in the community, which helps fund the program. Participants are trained on budgeting personal finances and other life skills, with a focus on accountability, self-discipline and leadership.

Some residents will use the transitional housing unit next door as they ease back into society.

The first group of seven residents recently graduated from the program. Four of them are ready to move on with their lives and three will stay for a while.