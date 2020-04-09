Victor, 12:30 p.m. April 2

Aska Langman dials her mother via FaceTime on Thursday afternoon after having finished a walk with her 8-month-old son, Leo, on a rare, warm April day in the Tetons. Like many transplants in Teton Valley, maintaining connections to family and friends can only be done via electronics in light of the global pandemic.

Langman’s father, 71, was rushed to the ICU earlier that week with COVID-19 in New York City, a city under siege with the virus. While she coordinates with doctors and medical staff in New York over the phone and only when necessary, she’s sent the ICU nurses pizzas and snacks while weighing the need to place her father on a ventilator. Langman has been calling her mother, 74, who is also sick with the virus, every four hours to talk to her face to face. With the support of New York City friends, Langman’s mother is trying to recover in her apartment alone.

Langman, an only child, said if it was not for the threat the virus poses she would have been on the first flight to New York City. She added that when this pandemic is all over, “I could have one parent, two parents or no parents.”

On Sunday, her mom was admitted to the ICU in New York City.

— Jeannette Boner, Teton Valley News

