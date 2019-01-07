MERIDIAN — The woman who was fatally shot by her 39-year-old ex-husband on Sunday — her current spouse also was killed — had recently filed for a petition to modify their child support arrangement, court records show.
Boisean Edward Lynn Epps Jr. shot and killed Heidi De Leon, 40, and Jose De Leon, 47, before turning the gun on himself after a standoff at a home in Meridian, according to the Meridian Police Department and the Ada County Coroner’s Office. County records show that the three-bedroom home was owned by Jose De Leon.
Both of the De Leons died from multiple gunshot wounds, a press release Monday from the coroner’s office said, and Epps shot himself in the head.
Epps, who was armed with two handguns, forced his way into the De Leons’ home, according to details released by police Monday afternoon. He began firing at the couple, and Jose tried to stop him while Heidi ran toward the back of the house. After shooting Jose multiple times, Epps forced his way into a back bedroom and shot Heidi multiple times, Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said in a news release. Jose died in the hallway.
