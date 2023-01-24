Veterans urged to find out benefits and rights

The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office is issuing a call to all Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom veterans to bring their DD-214s into the office and find out what benefits and rights they have available to them under the PACT Act.

Veterans who fought in these conflicts often have special health risks due to conditions prevalent in the areas where they served.

“Waiting until health problems surface or become intense is not wise. It is better to get your VA Healthcare in place, so if any disabilities do come up you are set to proactively address them.” Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Officer, Chuck Driscoll said.

Please ca208-670-5183 to make an appointment with Driscoll at the office, 625 Fremont Ave., Rupert so he can dedicate his full attention to veterans one at a time.

Appointments are available from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cassia County Courthouse, room 208 on the first, third and fourth Fridays of the month. Appointments are also available from 9 to 11 a.m. on the second Friday of the month at the Oakley Fire Station conference room.

Efforts to accommodate emergencies will be made.

Do not delay getting your paperwork onto the VA system and tcheck out what rights and benefits you have for your service.