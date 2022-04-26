 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans Service Office Expands hours, plans events

  • 0

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office is hosting events and making changes to better meet the needs of our veteran population.

Many opportunities will be available to local veterans in the next few weeks.

The Veterans’ Service Office is changing its hours to better accommodate the needs of the veterans it serves.

"There are many younger veterans who work traditional 9-5 type jobs who would find it difficult to come into the office during our regular office hours," Veteran Service Officer Chuck Driscoll said.

Driscoll will accommodate veterans who may need to meet with him at other times. In addition to his regular office hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, he will be available from 9 am to noon the first Saturday of each month to meet with veterans by appointment only. For veterans that cannot meet with him at those times he will try to find a time to meet with them on other days and times if they call him to arrange it at (208) 678-3599.

People are also reading…

The 2nd Annual Veterans’ Benefit Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian in Rupert.

At the fair there will be representatives from various businesses and non-profit organizations with pertinent information for veterans about benefits and services that they may need in the future or benefit from right now. The Vet Center Van has promised to come and provide some encouragement and counseling for veterans who need this type of assistance. This year there will be a continental breakfast provided .

At noon on June 14t the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office will provide refreshments and a short program outside its office located at 625 Fremont Ave., in Rupert, to celebrate Flag Day and the US Army’s birthday.

Veterans are reminded to bring their DD-214 into the office to register it.

“Too often the family of a veteran is frantic if something happens to the veteran, and they can’t find his DD-214 when it is needed," Driscoll said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evicted: Mobile home and trailer park evictions on the rise

Evicted: Mobile home and trailer park evictions on the rise

A red hot housing market has led to a rise in mobile home and trailer park evictions, leaving many low-income individuals struggling to find housing. While some of the owners say their goal is to update the spaces and allow residents to return, not everyone believes it.

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Judge enters not guilty plea for mom charged in kids' deaths

Judge enters not guilty plea for mom charged in kids' deaths

A mother charged with conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover’s wife refused to enter a plea to murder and other charges on Tuesday, prompting an Idaho judge to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf. Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were both at the courthouse in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony for separate court proceedings. The couple face numerous charges in the bizarre case, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News