Veterans Service Office Expands hours, plans events

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office is hosting events and making changes to better meet the needs of our veteran population.

Many opportunities will be available to local veterans in the next few weeks.

The Veterans’ Service Office is changing its hours to better accommodate the needs of the veterans it serves.

"There are many younger veterans who work traditional 9-5 type jobs who would find it difficult to come into the office during our regular office hours," Veteran Service Officer Chuck Driscoll said.

Driscoll will accommodate veterans who may need to meet with him at other times. In addition to his regular office hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, he will be available from 9 am to noon the first Saturday of each month to meet with veterans by appointment only. For veterans that cannot meet with him at those times he will try to find a time to meet with them on other days and times if they call him to arrange it at (208) 678-3599.

The 2nd Annual Veterans’ Benefit Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21 at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian in Rupert.

At the fair there will be representatives from various businesses and non-profit organizations with pertinent information for veterans about benefits and services that they may need in the future or benefit from right now. The Vet Center Van has promised to come and provide some encouragement and counseling for veterans who need this type of assistance. This year there will be a continental breakfast provided .

At noon on June 14t the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office will provide refreshments and a short program outside its office located at 625 Fremont Ave., in Rupert, to celebrate Flag Day and the US Army’s birthday.

Veterans are reminded to bring their DD-214 into the office to register it.

“Too often the family of a veteran is frantic if something happens to the veteran, and they can’t find his DD-214 when it is needed," Driscoll said.

