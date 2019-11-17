Veterans and their partners enjoyed a free chili lunch at the Grace Church in Rupert on Veteran’s Day. The event was sponsored by Travis Turner and his parishioners at Grace Church and the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office. Approximately 125 veterans and their partners attended the event and were treated by the parishioners of Grace Church who served them steaming bowls of chili and cornbread with honey butter.
Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Officer Chuck Driscoll, observed, “You can take a group of strangers who are veterans, and after a few minutes they have discovered that they have chewed the same dirt, been stationed at the same posts, served on the same ships, and a general comradery breaks out among them.”
That comradery was present as veterans and their partners lingered to visit with fellow veterans and form bonds of brotherhood with them.
Even the veterans who came and didn’t say much enjoyed the emotional support that they received by listening to the older veterans and laughing at their jokes and funny stories.
Grace Church and the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Office plan to make this an annual event to unite veterans in this area in the spirit of support and comradery. Thanks to all who served and attended this free lunch honoring our veterans.
