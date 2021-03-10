Veterans hit hard by COVID-19

RUPERT — The CDC has acknowledged that veterans may have been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 Crisis in the U.S.
During the past year, veterans have shown increased levels of fear and worry over their concerns about catching the virus and their ability to receive proper and timely treatment if they do contract it, according to the Mini-Cassia Veterans' Service Office.
In recent months, another worry has been added concerning vaccines. Veterans have had to struggle to find places where they may obtain vaccinations; and they worry if they will have a reaction to the vaccine or not.
All this worry and anxiety has had a detrimental effect on many veterans who may already have some mental health issues. The loneliness and isolation COVID caused may have contributed to the onset of mental health issues in veterans or, perhaps, worsening of already existing problems.
The US Department of Veterans Affairs would like to remind veterans of these signs of suicide risk:
- Thinking about hurting or killing yourself
- Looking for ways to kill yourself
- Talking about death
- Self-destructive behavior
- Hopelessness
- Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness, mood swings
- Feeling like there is no reason to live
- Rage or Anger
- Engaging in risky activities
- • Increasing alcohol or drug abuse
- • Withdrawing from family and friends
If you notice any of these warning signs, the volunteers at the Veterans Crisis Line are there to listen and care 24/7. Call the toll-free number 1-800-273-8255 or to send a text message mark 838255.
If you have any questions or concerns about veterans’ benefits and issues, you may also call the Mini-Cassia Veterans' Service Officer Chuck Driscoll, at 208-678-3599. He can help put you in touch with help providers for your circumstances.