Veterans hit hard by COVID-19

RUPERT — The CDC has acknowledged that veterans may have been especially hard hit by the COVID-19 Crisis in the U.S.

During the past year, veterans have shown increased levels of fear and worry over their concerns about catching the virus and their ability to receive proper and timely treatment if they do contract it, according to the Mini-Cassia Veterans' Service Office.

In recent months, another worry has been added concerning vaccines. Veterans have had to struggle to find places where they may obtain vaccinations; and they worry if they will have a reaction to the vaccine or not.

All this worry and anxiety has had a detrimental effect on many veterans who may already have some mental health issues. The loneliness and isolation COVID caused may have contributed to the onset of mental health issues in veterans or, perhaps, worsening of already existing problems.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs would like to remind veterans of these signs of suicide risk: