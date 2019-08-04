LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC says Emmy-winning lighting director Phil Hymes has died. He was 96.
NBC said that Hymes died of complications from cancer at a New York City hospital on July 29.
His early TV credits included “Your Hit Parade” and “The Steve Allen Show,” and he joined “Saturday Night Live” in 1976.
Hymes received an Emmy for his work on “SNL” in 2018, his last year with the NBC show. He occasionally appeared in its sketches, including in episodes hosted by Christopher Walken and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
He earned his other Emmy for 1965’s “Hallmark Hall of Fame: The Magnificent Yankee.”
Hymes grew up on Long Island, New York, and served in the Army in World War II in both the European and Pacific theaters.
His survivors include his three children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.