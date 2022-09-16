Veteran Boise State linebacker focused on Mountain West title

BOISE — Linebacker Ezekiel Noa said coming back to Boise State for a sixth year was one of the easiest choices he’s ever made.

Noa will start the 27th game of his career Saturday when the Broncos host UT Martin at Albertsons Stadium in their home opener and look to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Noa has played in Mountain West championship games and a bowl game, but a win in the postseason has eluded him.

The 5-foot-11, 240-pound native of Spring Valley, California, missed Boise State’s conference title run in 2019 after suffering a torn ACL in the fourth game of the season.

The Broncos’ trip to the First Responder Bowl was cut short by a severe thunderstorm his freshman year, and Boise State lost in the Mountain West title game in 2018 and 2020.

The Broncos haven’t played in a bowl game the past two seasons, despite qualifying for one each year. The players voted not to play in a bowl in 2020 because of COVID-19. The virus also cost the team a bowl game last year, as Boise State was forced to pull out of the Arizona Bowl after a spike in positive cases.

“Everyone wants to go out on their own terms, and I’m thankful I have that opportunity,” Noa said. “I love being here and being a Bronco, and ending my career with a championship would be awesome.”

Noa is off to a hot start this season. He forced a fumble in the Broncos’ season opener at Oregon State and pressured Beavers’ quarterback Chance Nolan into throwing one of his two interceptions.

He also posted 1.5 sacks last weekend against New Mexico and helped Boise State limit the Lobos to 25 rushing yards.

His father, Elias, said Noa is playing with a chip on his shoulder this year because as much as he wants to end his college career with a conference championship, the desire to continue his football career after leaving Boise State is motivating him even more.

“He understands there is no next year for him at Boise State,” Elias Noa said. “But for the first time since he’s been there, he has told me he’s ready to take it to the next level.”

Ezekiel Noa has said all the right things about not thinking about the NFL and taking this season one step at a time. He said his fast start has more to do with his preparation.

“When I prepare the right way, the game really slows down for me,” said Noa, who has finished third on the team in tackles the past two seasons. “We all have our own goals, but for me, I know I have to put in the time if I’m going to achieve what I want to each week.”

Noa’s head coach, Andy Avalos, knows all about prep work as a linebacker. He played the position for the Broncos from 2000 to 2004. “There’s a lot of preparation that goes into playing linebacker here at Boise State, and a lot of responsibility that comes with it,” Avalos said. “Zeke has been extremely consistent in what he does, and that didn’t just start this season.”

Boise State (1-1, 1-0 Mountain West) is preparing to face UT Martin’s explosive offense in the Broncos’ home opener on Saturday. The Skyhawks (1-1) have averaged 36 points and 503 yards in games against a pair of FCS opponents this season, and their quarterback, sixth-year senior Dresser Winn, has thrown for more than 300 yards in both contests.

“They’ve got a quarterback that can make every throw,” Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “They’ve got really good speed at receiver, they’ve got a tough tailback, and their offensive line is long and athletic.”

The Broncos shut New Mexico’s offense down last weekend. The Lobos were held scoreless until the fourth quarter, managed just 123 yards of offense and went 1-for-14 on third down. Boise State also racked up 12 tackles for loss, which was the most the Broncos have recorded in a game since 2017.

They could use another performance like that again this week, Avalos said, especially against UT Martin running back Zak Wallace, who opened the season with a career-high 139 rushing yards against Western Illinois.

“We know we have to be at our best each and every week, no matter who the opponent is,” Avalos said. “We’re going to get their best shot, and we have to be ready.”

Offensively, Boise State will look to build on the success it found in the running game in the second half of the 31-14 win at New Mexico. Backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty combined for 112 rushing yards after halftime.

Jeanty, a freshman who enrolled early and joined the team in January, led the way with 72 yards on 12 carries. Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough called them an elite one-two punch.

“I’ve been coaching for a while now, and I think I’ve only had two backs who can be game changers at any moment,” Plough said. “As their rhythm continues to grow and their confidence grows, I think they’ll get stronger, and I can see us having similar days to what they had the other night.”

Boise State rushed for 148 yards against New Mexico. The Broncos are 7-0 when they’ve rushed for at least 140 yards in games since the beginning of last season.