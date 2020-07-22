Vegas-area schools to keep doors shut, use distance learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Schools in the Las Vegas area that had more than 300,000 students when campuses closed in March won’t resume classroom instruction when the new semester starts next month.

In response to fears of the spread of the coronavirus — and despite concerns about a shortage of laptops, lack of internet access for some students and the possibility of losing federal funds if school doors don’t open — Clark County School District trustees decided unanimously Tuesday to begin the 2020-2021 school year using what officials call distance education.

“It’s better to lose federal dollars than any of you to lose your life,” school board member Linda Young said, comparing the decision to the sinking of the Titanic, KVVU-TV reported . “We don’t have life jackets for everyone ... we’re in a crisis, folks, with a capital C.”

District administrators proposed two days of classroom attendance and three days of online instruction each week, prompting intense debate in the county with nearly 2.3 million residents.

Schools Superintendent Jesus Jara cast the final recommendation to keep closed more than 350 campuses in one of the nation’s largest school districts as a matter of health and safety.