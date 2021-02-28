Vanished in the Magic Valley

More than two dozen people are currently missing in the Magic Valley — and each one has a story that needs to be told.

When gathered, their stories form a collage of unanswered questions, with a time frame spanning from 1961 to 2021. The missing left behind vehicles, uncashed paychecks, clothing, wedding rings and, undoubtedly, numerous family members tormented by grief and worry.

Some of them likely walked away from their lives voluntarily; others may have taken a wrong turn in the valley’s vast mountains or deserts.

But some may have encountered a more sinister outcome.

One thing is certain, people across the Magic Valley have not given up hope and they will continue to search for them.

In this, Part 1 of a two-part series, the Times-News examines one Burley family’s struggle to accept the disappearance of a loved one who vanished in 1996.

See the Big Story, Page D1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0