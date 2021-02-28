 Skip to main content
Vanished in the Magic Valley
Richard Bendele, missing since 1996

Sandra Bendele, talks about her son, Richard Bendele, on Jan. 20 in her home in Burley. Richard Bendele went missing while on a hunting trip in 1996.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

More than two dozen people are currently missing in the Magic Valley — and each one has a story that needs to be told.

When gathered, their stories form a collage of unanswered questions, with a time frame spanning from 1961 to 2021. The missing left behind vehicles, uncashed paychecks, clothing, wedding rings and, undoubtedly, numerous family members tormented by grief and worry.

Some of them likely walked away from their lives voluntarily; others may have taken a wrong turn in the valley’s vast mountains or deserts.

But some may have encountered a more sinister outcome.

One thing is certain, people across the Magic Valley have not given up hope and they will continue to search for them.

In this, Part 1 of a two-part series, the Times-News examines one Burley family’s struggle to accept the disappearance of a loved one who vanished in 1996.

See the Big Story, Page D1.

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

