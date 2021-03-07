 Skip to main content
Vanished in the Magic Valley
Vanished in the Magic Valley

In this, Part 2 of a two-part series, the Times-News examines the disappearances of two Magic Valley residents plus the recent disappearance of a Utah woman who went missing during a hike north of Ketchum.

For this story, Times-News reporter Laurie Welch talked to a “certified human remains detection” dog handler from Rupert who explains what happens when a person goes missing.

Also included in this week’s Big Story are profiles of two dozen people from south-central Idaho currently listed in the Idaho State Police Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Despite the length of time their loved ones have been missing, their families still hope to know what happened to them.

Welch also gathered the names of a dozen people who were once listed as missing but have been located.

See the Big Story, Page D1.

VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1
VANISHED: Missing in the Magic Valley, Part 1

On a Sunday in November 1996, Richard Willis Bendele borrowed a shotgun to hunt pheasants at the lava-encrusted desert north of Kimama near the Laidlaw Corrals area. His family and girlfriend never saw the 29-year old Burley native again.

