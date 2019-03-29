TUCSON, Ariz.— The Idaho women’s basketball team once again played in front of a full house. This time it was a sea of 6,000 inside the Mckale Center, as the Vandals concluded their season with a 68-60 loss against Arizona Thursday night.
While the Wildcats may have led the whole game, Idaho stuck around until the fourth quarter where a 9-0 run gave Arizona the room it needed to move on in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Taylor Pierce ended her Vandals career with six made threes on the night, adding to her NCAA single-season record of 154 made threes. She led the Vandals with 20 points. Mikayla Ferenz and Gina Marxen added 10 points apiece.
THE GAME
Ultimately, it was offensive rebounding that led the Vandals’ downfall against a much bigger and longer Wildcats team. Idaho went toe-to-toe and kept up with Arizona despite trailing the entire first half. Idaho left the first quarter down, 19-16. The score tied 19-19 but the Wildcats slowly built a 10-point lead to end the first 20 minutes of play, 36-26.
Idaho was looking to recreate Sunday’s third quarter burst against Arizona, but the Wildcats used offensive rebounding to gain more possession, which stole precious time from Idaho. The third quarter was quiet for both teams until the Vandals back-to-back three points from Mikayla Ferenz put Idaho within tw -points with 2:47 left in the third quarter. Arizona quickly answered with a 7-0 run that pushed the lead back to nine points.
The Wildcats put together a 9-0 run, putting the Vandals at a 16-point disadvantage early in the fourth quarter, 57-39. Arizona held their own, but went up by no more than 18 points. A rare three-pointer by freshman Hailey Christopher sparked the Vandals offensive as the team chipped away at the Wildcats’ lead. With a 11 seconds left in regulation, Pierce connected from behind the arc making it a two possession game, 66-60. In the end, free throws and time winding down kept the Vandals from completing a come-from -behind takeover.
