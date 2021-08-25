Valley Vikings

Head Coach:

Ryon Jarvis, 5 years, this Is year 6

Record: 1-5

Number of expected players on the team:

About 30

Number of returning players from last season:

7

How is the team different from last year?

Younger, less experience

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Our overall effort on both sides of the ball.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

Teach the younger players to play to their strengths.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Jeremy Hardy, Zander Roseborough, Aaron Damian

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Staying healthy and with a short roster.