Valley Vikings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Ryon Jarvis, 5th year

Record: 4-5

Playoffs: none

Valley is making the transition back to 11-man football and will rejoin the 2A Canyon Conference after spending six seasons in 1A DI. Head coach Ryon Jarvis says the change hasn’t been difficult on his players.

“That part is good. It is going pretty smooth,” he said. “Most of our moves and concepts are the same. That transition has not been very hard.”

Offensively, the Vikings return three key senior skill players in quarterback Rawlin Godfrey, receiver Tony Ruiz, and receiver Brody Mussmann.

“We will be a spread formation team and we will be pretty balanced,” Jarvis said. “Mussmann is our possession receiver, but we will take some shots down the field when the opportunity presents itself.”

Jarvis says his athletes will be playing on both sides of the ball, something they are used to as it is common in 8-man football. He declined to mention specific players, but he is expecting a solid team effort.

“I hope we can be a gap-control, forceful defense,” he said.

The Vikings travel to Marsing on Friday, Aug. 28, to open their year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0