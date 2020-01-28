Valley Recreation District awarded Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services

SPOKANE, Wash. — Northwest Farm Credit Services is proud to award the Valley Recreation District in Hazelton a $1,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
“The Valley Recreation District is excited for Northwest Farm Credit Services’ contribution to our lighting project,” said Director Rob Grant. “We work hard to maintain a fantastic park that our community can enjoy and be proud of. The addition of lights in strategic areas will make the park safer and even more useful.Thank you, Northwest FCS, for your confidence and partnership.”
Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. In 2019, Northwest FCS committed over $237,000 to 190 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,182 grants totaling more than $1.99 million.
The next rural grant deadline is Feb. 1. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/en/Stewardship/rural-community-grant-program for more information and an application.
Northwest FCS is a $12 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Northwest FCS is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information, go to northwestfcs.com
