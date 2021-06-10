Vacation Bible School starting June 21

BURLEY — Zion Lutheran Church, will hold Vacation Bible School Day Camp June 21 -25.
The camp will be held at the church, 2410 Miller Ave. from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
All children ages kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome.
Children will need to bring a lunch Monday through Thursday. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided.
Friday will be water day with games until noon and snack will be provided.
Camp Perkins councilors will provide new skits, games, crafts, activities, Bible stories and devotions.
For questions call 208-431-3671.