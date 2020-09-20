Utah's wildfire costs soar with more human-caused fires

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's wildfire season has broken records for the number of human-caused fires and the costs to taxpayers.

During a presentation of the Utah State Legislature's powerful Executive Appropriations Committee, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands said it has battled more than 1,300 fires of varying sizes across the state since April. That is a 50% increase over last year.

It averages to a new fire every single day since April 18, said Brian Cottam, the state forester. Over 75% of those fires are human-caused. That broke a record for the number of human-caused fires, he said. There have been 963 so far this year, compared to 566 in 2019 and 614 in 2018.

It has cost Utah around $36 million to date to fight the wildfires, Cottam said. The state typically budgets $12 million for wildfire suppression efforts.

Cottam dropped a bombshell on the Committee by asking for an additional $28 million to keep fighting wildfires through the rest of the season, which ends in October. In total, it could cost over $50 million for this year's wildfire season.

House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, asked why so many fires are human-caused and Cottom said this year, COVID-19 has been a factor.