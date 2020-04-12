Utah university makes 3D-printed masks for coronavirus first responders

Smith said he delivered 96 masks to the Provo Police Department on Friday. He has another 20 ready to go and 10 printing on Monday. In 16 hours, seven masks are made on one printer and three on another for a total of 10 each cycle.

“Other people have heard about what we’re doing and want to help,” Smith said. “I have a friend from Colorado who is a value-added reseller for our printer. He volunteered his machine and he printed out 40 or 50 to send to us. I’ve also gotten calls from others who have 3D printers and they have volunteered their time and plastics. They are printing them out as we speak.”

On Monday afternoon, Provo Police dispatch said 900 masks had been received since the call went out on Friday. There are approximately 550 officers serving Utah County residents and numerous other first responders in need of masks.

3D printing has evolved over the years. Where once it was used mostly for prototyping a product to see if it was feasible, plastics have become stronger and better so the printer can be used to manufacture the products themselves.

“They can use them in the medical industry,” Smith said. “They can be placed inside the body without causing problems. They can be used in aerospace. There are plastics strong enough to fly unmanned aircraft.”