LOGAN, Utah (AP) — The search for a missing 5-year-old girl has stretched into a third day in Utah, with the child’s family saying they are overwhelmed, scared and saddened by her disappearance.
Jill Parker, a victim advocate with the Cache County Attorney’s Office, read the family’s statement at a brief news conference Monday in Logan. Police say 21-year-old Alex Whipple is a suspect in the disappearance of his niece Elizabeth Shelley. Authorities say their investigation is ongoing.
Police say Whipple was found in a rural area and arrested Saturday, the same day the girl — who’s known as Lizzy among family — was reported missing from her home.
Police say Whipple has been interviewed by authorities and jailed on a probation violation. Authorities have accused him of being uncooperative.
Lizzy has brown hair and brown eyes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.