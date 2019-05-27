LOGAN, Utah (AP) — The search for a missing 5-year-old girl has stretched into a third day in Utah, with the child’s family saying they are overwhelmed, scared and saddened by her disappearance.

Jill Parker, a victim advocate with the Cache County Attorney’s Office, read the family’s statement at a brief news conference Monday in Logan. Police say 21-year-old Alex Whipple is a suspect in the disappearance of his niece Elizabeth Shelley. Authorities say their investigation is ongoing.

Police say Whipple was found in a rural area and arrested Saturday, the same day the girl — who’s known as Lizzy among family — was reported missing from her home.

Police say Whipple has been interviewed by authorities and jailed on a probation violation. Authorities have accused him of being uncooperative.

Lizzy has brown hair and brown eyes.

