Utah police brutality groups reflect on volatile protests

What was billed as a “car caravan for justice” began with people in vehicles circling the Salt Lake City Police Department with signs that said “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George Floyd.” People on foot smashed eggs against the windows of the police station in Salt Lake City. Messages were written on the building that said, “We can’t breathe” along with expletives directed at police.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing. His death has prompted protests across the U.S. and Europe.

A group called Utah Against Police Brutality, which organized the car caravan part of the protest, said in a statement Sunday on Facebook that demonstrations reflect “what happens when elected officials, police departments, and leaders ignore the constant call for justice in the U.S.

“This is what happens when the people get tired of waiting for Salt Lake and Utah to do something about racist cops and police violence,” the group said. “This is what happens when they refuse to listen, refuse to reform, refuse to hold officers accountable, and refuse to do what has been asked of them over and over again. This is what happens when police target black and brown people and communities for years with no consequence.”