SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 26-year-old man is recovering after he was shot twice by his wife in Sandy.
Police say the shooting happened Saturday night after a fight between the man and his 25-year-old wife.
Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger tells KSL-TV the man is in serious condition and is expected to survive.
Carriger says the woman was not arrested while police investigate whether the shooting was justified.
Authorities did not release the name of either spouse.
