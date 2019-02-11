SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers have declined to extend a 15-year truck ban on a scenic highway north of Salt Lake City.
A state Senate committee last week voted down a measure that sought to push the ban’s expiration date to July 2022.
Trucks will be allowed to travel on the more than 11-mile (18-kilometer) stretch of Legacy Parkway in Davis County in January 2020.
The ban was enacted to settle a lawsuit between the state and environmental groups, which had blocked the construction of the highway in an effort to protect wetlands and wildlife.
Residents along the highway supported the ban, telling lawmakers the trucks would disrupt their neighborhoods by adding noise and pollution.
