Utah lawmakers pass new rules affecting abortion providers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Abortion clinics would be required to cremate or bury fetal remains and women would have to get an ultrasound before the procedure under proposals approved by lawmakers in Utah last week, over objections that the new rules would erode access to abortion.

The Legislature on Friday passed the bill regulating the disposal of the fetal remains after a miscarriage or abortion. Republican sponsor Curt Bramble said in a statement the requirements will ensure dignified treatment, choices for parents and space to grieve if needed. Opponents argue the rules are aimed at stigmatizing abortion and can be costly for clinics or hospitals. Similar bills have been proposed in several other states.

It now goes to GOP Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature.

The ultrasound bill would require a technician to display images and make the fetal heartbeat audible for each woman. Republican sponsor Rep. Steve Christiansen said those steps could make a woman choose not to have an abortion.

“When a woman sees live video of the baby that’s within her womb and hears a heartbeat ... logic would say that many women are going to choose life,” he said Thursday. His proposal is modeled after a similar law in Kentucky that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to stand in December.