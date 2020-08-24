US stocks join global rally amid COVID treatment hopes

Last week, the S&P 500 would have been down if not for the performance of a single stock: Apple, whose 8.2% spurt also made it the first U.S. stock to be worth a total of $2 trillion. And the dominance for Big Tech in the stock market has been stretching back for years.

“This is not new news nor is it likely, in our view, to derail the new bull market,” Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michael Wilson wrote in a report. “However, we do think it’s a precursor to the first tradable correction, which could begin imminently.”

Several other risks also continue to hang over the market.

Congress is continuing to argue about whether and how to deliver another round of aid to the economy. Investors say the assistance is crucial following the expiration of weekly unemployment benefits and other stimulus from Washington’s last round of aid.

Critics also say the market may have run too high, too quickly, even after acknowledging that investors are setting prices for stocks now based on where they see earnings trending in the future. The S&P 500 is trading close to levels last seen when the dot-com bubble was deflating in the early 2000s, based on stock prices relative to expected earnings in the next 12 months.