US-30 project begins on Heyburn Bridge

Heyburn-Burley Bridge

Cars drive over the Snake Rive March 27 at the Heyburn-Burley Bridge in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

US-30 project to begin next week on Heyburn Bridge

HEYBURN — Work is expected to begin Monday, June 13, on the U.S. Highway 30  Bridge across the Snake River.

In the coming weeks, crews will apply a sealing treatment to the driving surface to extend the life of the bridge.

“Besides protecting the surface from water and other elements, bridge joints that allow the bridge to expand and contract with the weather will also be replaced as part of this project,” ITD Project Manager Bruce Christensen said.

Construction is expected to occur Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Occasional work may occur on Saturdays as needed.

While work is underway, lane restrictions will be in place. Adjustments to the traffic signal on the north side of the bridge may also be needed during construction.

“We will work with our contractor to make adjustments to our work schedule and traffic control as necessary,” Christensen stated.

Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for signs and use caution when traveling through the area. Drivers should plan ahead and expect delays.

Cannon Builders is the prime contractor on the project that is expected to be completed this summer.

-- TIMES-NEWS

