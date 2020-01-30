Up close and personal with boxer Shaun Mentaberry

Shaun Mentaberry prepares for CSI Smoker

Shaun Mentaberry smiles as he works out with another boxer Jan. 15 at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Times-News sat down for a pre-fight interview with Shaun Mentaberry, a veteran participant with the Boxing Smoker, to learn about his background, training, and motivation to participate in the event.

Q: How long have you been fighting?

A: This is my fourth year.

Q: Is the boxing smoker the only event you fight at?

A: Yeah. My freshman year here was my first time I ever put boxing gloves on.

Q: Why did you decide to join this fight?

A: It’s our fundraiser, we kinda put it on so we obviously have to have our own competition in there and I’m just kind of a competitive person — it’s how I’m driven.

Q: What sort of training are you doing to prepare?

A: I’ve been running every day for about two weeks with an altitude mask. I’ve been sparring, hitting the bag, doing a couple of workouts outside of our workout class and just treating it as if I was getting ready to go and wrestle.

Q: Are you nervous?

A: Not anymore. My first couple of times I was — you don’t know what to expect, you don’t know who you are going to fight. Not knowing who you’re going to fight does have a little bit of an effect on the nerves. You find out about an hour before so you just kinda prepare yourself the best you can and stay confident in yourself and the nerves find their way out.

Q: What has been the hardest part of preparing for the fight?

A: Just the mental preparation, I think. We spend a lot of time with the freshmen that are volunteering to fight. You’re trying to tell them a game plan, but as soon as they get in there with the bright lights and the gloves on, a lot of time that just flows out of their head, so it’s just trying to visualize what’s going to go down and controlling the fight to your best ability.

Q: Do you think you’ll do another event like this?

A: This is my senior year and I probably won’t ever do this again.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

