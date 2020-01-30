Up close and personal with boxer Shaun Mentaberry

The Times-News sat down for a pre-fight interview with Shaun Mentaberry, a veteran participant with the Boxing Smoker, to learn about his background, training, and motivation to participate in the event.
Q: How long have you been fighting?
A: This is my fourth year.
Q: Is the boxing smoker the only event you fight at?
A: Yeah. My freshman year here was my first time I ever put boxing gloves on.
Q: Why did you decide to join this fight?
A: It’s our fundraiser, we kinda put it on so we obviously have to have our own competition in there and I’m just kind of a competitive person — it’s how I’m driven.
Q: What sort of training are you doing to prepare?
A: I’ve been running every day for about two weeks with an altitude mask. I’ve been sparring, hitting the bag, doing a couple of workouts outside of our workout class and just treating it as if I was getting ready to go and wrestle.
Q: Are you nervous?
A: Not anymore. My first couple of times I was — you don’t know what to expect, you don’t know who you are going to fight. Not knowing who you’re going to fight does have a little bit of an effect on the nerves. You find out about an hour before so you just kinda prepare yourself the best you can and stay confident in yourself and the nerves find their way out.
Q: What has been the hardest part of preparing for the fight?
A: Just the mental preparation, I think. We spend a lot of time with the freshmen that are volunteering to fight. You’re trying to tell them a game plan, but as soon as they get in there with the bright lights and the gloves on, a lot of time that just flows out of their head, so it’s just trying to visualize what’s going to go down and controlling the fight to your best ability.
Q: Do you think you’ll do another event like this?
A: This is my senior year and I probably won’t ever do this again.
This interview has been edited and condensed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.