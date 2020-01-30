Up close and personal with boxer Lexi Simper

The Times-News sat down for a pre-fight interview with Lexi Simper, a first-time participant with the Boxing Smoker, to learn about her background, training, and motivation to participate in the event.
Q: How long have you been fighting?
A: This is my first fight. I’ve never fought before.
Q: Is the boxing smoker the only event you fight at?
A: Yes.
Q: Why did you decide to join this fight?
A: I thought this would be a good character builder. And to sell tickets to my family.
Q: What sort of training are you doing to prepare?
A: I worked out during break. It was a lot of cardio. For the most part it’s agility training. I had a bag in my garage that I hit every day. With the team, we box on Mondays and Wednesdays. Usually hitting focus gloves and bag work, as well as sparring. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we have actual workout class.
Q: Are you nervous?
A: Yes and no. Yes, because it’s my first fight and I don’t know what to expect. No, because Kelly (the assistant coach) has a lot of confidence in me and he believes I’m going to do well.
Q: What has been the hardest part of preparing for the fight?
A: Getting in shape, for sure. The exercise while on break was hard. Boxing takes so much more energy than you think it does.
Q: Do you think you’ll do another event like this?
A: I’ll do this again next year, but to do another fight just because, no, definitely not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.