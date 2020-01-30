You are the owner of this article.
Up close and personal with boxer Lexi Simper

  • PAT SUTPHIN psutphin@magicvalley.com
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker

Lexi Simper hydrates while she trains Jan. 15 for the 43rd Annual CSI Boxing Smoker. This is Simper's first year participating in the event and first time boxing competitively.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The Times-News sat down for a pre-fight interview with Lexi Simper, a first-time participant with the Boxing Smoker, to learn about her background, training, and motivation to participate in the event.

Q: How long have you been fighting?

A: This is my first fight. I’ve never fought before.

Q: Is the boxing smoker the only event you fight at?

A: Yes.

Q: Why did you decide to join this fight?

A: I thought this would be a good character builder. And to sell tickets to my family.

Q: What sort of training are you doing to prepare?

A: I worked out during break. It was a lot of cardio. For the most part it’s agility training. I had a bag in my garage that I hit every day. With the team, we box on Mondays and Wednesdays. Usually hitting focus gloves and bag work, as well as sparring. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we have actual workout class.

Q: Are you nervous?

A: Yes and no. Yes, because it’s my first fight and I don’t know what to expect. No, because Kelly (the assistant coach) has a lot of confidence in me and he believes I’m going to do well.

Q: What has been the hardest part of preparing for the fight?

A: Getting in shape, for sure. The exercise while on break was hard. Boxing takes so much more energy than you think it does.

Q: Do you think you’ll do another event like this?

A: I’ll do this again next year, but to do another fight just because, no, definitely not.

