KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The two transactions that the Kansas City Chiefs made before the start of the season came with little fanfare, mostly because casual football fans probably had never heard of either of them.
Jordan Lucas was drafted in the sixth round out of Penn State by the Dolphins, and had spent most of his career on their practice squad.
But when it became evident in late August that Kansas City might need help at safety, general manager Brett Veach sent a seventh-round pick to Miami for him.
Charvarius Ward went undrafted this past April, overlooked by every team several times. He signed with the Cowboys as a free agent, then was shipped the Chiefs for offensive lineman Parker Ehinger when Dallas decided it needed some help up front.
Two players, acquired one day apart, just may have turned a shoddy Chiefs defense into one that could carry the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance since January 1970.
Lucas and Ward became dependable pieces in the Chiefs’ defensive backfield the final two weeks of the regular season. And on Saturday, they helped shut down Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts in a 31-13 victory that sent the franchise to its first AFC title game in 25 years.
“I think some of the young guys are maturing right in front of our eyes,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose team will face the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday.
His defense had been seen as the biggest vulnerability all season, particularly as the Chiefs’ offense shattered all kinds of franchise records. The only games they lost came in shootouts against the Rams, Patriots and Seahawks — on all three occasions their defense giving up a boatload of points — and when Kansas City couldn’t stop Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter.
It was after that game against the Chargers that Reid made a bold personnel move: He benched cornerback Orlando Scandrick and safety Ron Parker, a pair of veterans that had started all season, in favor of Lucas and Ware, a pair of relatively untested youngsters.
They had some growing pains the following week in Seattle, but Reid stuck with them, and they showed significant growth the following week. The Chiefs shut down Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders in a Week 17 victory that they needed to wrap up the AFC West and No. 1 seed.
Their growth continued in leaps and bounds against the Colts.
Ward was picked on early and came up with several big breakups, and Lucas patrolled the middle of the field like a savvy center fielder. Together, they helped the Chiefs hold Luck to 203 yards passing, and kept Indianapolis from scoring an offensive touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.
“At the end of the day, this is something we love to do, something we get paid to do,” Lucas said afterward, “so we have to go out there and give Chiefs Kingdome something we haven’t had in 25 years, and it’s special. We’re just looking to keep building.”
It’s particularly special given the alternative.
Lucas came from a Dolphins team that went 7-9, missed the playoffs and fired its coach, while Ward joined from a Cowboys team that was bounced from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night.
Neither could have imagined playing for an AFC title with the Chiefs back in August.
“Just a crazy experience,” Lucas said. “Coming from Miami here, it’s just a blessing.”
It’s been a blessing for the Chiefs, too.
Part of the reason their defense has struggled all season is the fact that Eric Berry, their star safety and emotional leader, has been sidelined with a heel injury. Berry tried to come back late in the season, only for the injury to flare up again, and was inactive against the Colts.
Lucas has filled in admirably alongside fellow safety Daniel Sorensen.
The improved play by the Chiefs’ defensive backfield the past few weeks has paid dividends up front, too, allowing defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebackers Justin Houston and Dee Ford to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. Houston had a pair of sacks and Ford had a strip-sack Saturday, and Jones applied enough pressure up the middle to flush Luck from the pocket on several occasions.
When asked what has changed, Ford replied: “Time. Persistence.”
“We had a lot of new faces and we just kept working,” he added. “Kind of filled in the gaps as we went along and guys stepped up and sort of understanding the defense. We just kept stepping up.”
Now, the Chiefs have to step up one more time to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.
“Very exciting. This is what we need as a team. This is what we work for,” Ford said. “We just want to keep this thing rolling. Enjoy it now but keep it rolling.”
Colts-Chiefs Long Stats
Indianapolis 0 7 0 6—13
Kansas City 14 10 0 7—31
First Quarter
KC—Dam.Williams 10 run (Butker kick), 8:05. Drive: 5 plays, 90 yards, 1:00. Key Plays: Mahomes 11 pass to Hill; Mahomes 16 pass to Kelce; J.Wilcox 10-yard horse collar tackle penalty; Mahomes 34 pass to Watkins. Kansas City 7, Indianapolis 0.
KC—Hill 36 run (Butker kick), 4:28. Drive: 8 plays, 70 yards, 1:04. Key Plays: Mahomes 10 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-6; K.Moore II 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-10; Mahomes 4 run on 3rd-and-5; Dam.Williams 11 run on 4th-and-1. Kansas City 14, Indianapolis 0.
Second Quarter
KC—FG Butker 39, 10:13. Drive: 15 plays, 53 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Mahomes 14 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 16 pass to Kelce; Dam.Williams 4 run on 4th-and-1; Mahomes 10 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-8. Kansas City 17, Indianapolis 0.
Ind—Pascal 0 blocked punt return (Vinatieri kick), 3:56. Kansas City 17, Indianapolis 7.
KC—Mahomes 4 run (Butker kick), 11:40. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: Mahomes 30 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 14 pass to Hill; Mahomes 7 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-6. Kansas City 24, Indianapolis 7.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—Hilton 29 pass from Luck (kick failed), 3:31. Drive: 10 plays, 87 yards, 1:04. Key Plays: Mack 20 run; Mack 11 run; Hines 14 run; Luck 12 pass to Rogers on 4th-and-9. Kansas City 24, Indianapolis 13.
KC—Dar.Williams 6 run (Butker kick), 12:23. Drive: 9 plays, 61 yards, 1:08. Key Plays: Dam.Williams 12 run; N.Goode 5-yard running into the kicker penalty on 4th-and-3; Dam.Williams 24 run. Kansas City 31, Indianapolis 13.
A—76,765.
———
Ind KC
FIRST DOWNS 15 29
Rushing 4 12
Passing 10 14
Penalty 1 3
THIRD DOWN EFF 0-9 4-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 3-4
TOTAL NET YARDS 263 433
Total Plays 53 78
Avg Gain 5.0 5.6
NET YARDS RUSHING 87 180
Rushes 14 33
Avg per rush 6.2 5.5
NET YARDS PASSING 176 253
Sacked-Yds lost 3-27 4-25
Gross-Yds passing 203 278
Completed-Att. 19-36 27-41
Had Intercepted 0 0
Yards-Pass Play 4.5 5.6
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-2-1 6-2-2
PUNTS-Avg. 7-48.3 4-27.5
Punts blocked. 0 1
FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 80 45
Punt Returns 0-0 5-6
Kickoff Returns 4-80 2-39
Interceptions 0-0 0-0
PENALTIES-Yds 10-70 6-54
FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 3-1
TIME OF POSSESSION 20:11 37:49
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Mack 9-46, Hines 3-24, Luck 2-17. Kansas City, Williams 25-129, Hill 1-36, Williams 3-9, Mahomes 3-8, Watkins 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Indianapolis, Luck 19-36-0-203. Kansas City, Mahomes 27-41-0-278.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Ebron 5-51, Rogers 5-30, Hilton 4-60, Inman 4-55, Pascal 1-7. Kansas City, Hill 8-72, Kelce 7-108, Watkins 6-62, Williams 5-25, Dieter 1-11.
PUNT RETURNS—Indianapolis, None. Kansas City, Hill 5-6.
KICKOFF RETURNS—Indianapolis, Pascal 3-69, Wilkins 1-11. Kansas City, Smith 2-39.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—Indianapolis, Leonard 10-4-0, Moore 8-4-2, Geathers 8-2-0, Walker 6-1-0, Wilcox 5-1-0, Desir 4-2-0, Autry 2-2-1, Sheard 2-1-1, Muhammad 2-1-0, Wilson 1-1-0, Ridgeway 1-0-0, Odum 1-0-0, Stewart 1-0-0, Hunt 0-1-0, Adams 0-1-0. Kansas City, Hitchens 4-3-0, Ford 4-0-1, Murray 3-2-0, Ward 2-2-0, Lucas 2-2-0, Fuller 2-1-0, Houston 2-0-2, Nelson 2-0-0, Ragland 2-0-0, Sorensen 1-2-0, Nnadi 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Smith 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS—Indianapolis, None. Kansas City, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Indianapolis, Vinatieri 23.
———
OFFICIALS—Referee John Hussey, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ James Coleman, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Terri Valenti.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.