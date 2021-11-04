Rosie is a beautiful Tortie that is approximately 2 years old. She is super sweet and very playful. She likes... View on PetFinder
No charges will be filed against Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol after an Idaho State Police investigation report was sent to the Twin Falls County prosecutor.
Jerome High School released students early on Friday morning because of a social media threat.
Boise Police have identified the officer who fired at the suspect in Monday’s mall shooting.
A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a Twin Falls home invasion robbery where police said a man was bound by a belt in his bedroom, struck and robbed.
“I’m devastated,” his 26-year-old daughter Yanet Padilla told the Idaho Statesman in a message. “I felt that I died when my husband told me what happened."
College of Southern Idaho facilities director Spencer Cutler won a seat on the Twin Falls City Council with 34.9% of the votes on election night.
Even as Idaho’s population grew faster than any other state’s, it lost more than 600 registered nurses from its workforce between 2018 and 2020.
Sun Valley got the kind of publicity it did not want when the novel coronavirus began shutting down businesses and schools in March 2020.
“I think it’s awesome,” Phillips said on Tuesday. “We needed to see something different in Burley and it happened. I’m pretty excited."
New Idaho liquor store rules attempt to level the playing field and deter overzealous buyers.
