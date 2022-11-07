Uncontested races, Twin Falls County

Twin Falls County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term
Don Hall (Rep)
Twin Falls County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term
Jack Johnson (Rep)
Twin Falls County Clerk Of The District Court
Kristina Glascock (Rep)
Twin Falls County Treasurer
Rebecca "Becky" Petersen (Rep)
Twin Falls County Assessor
Bradford J. Wills (Rep)
Twin Falls County Coroner
Gene Turley (Rep)
People are also reading…
College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 1
Anna Germana Scholes
College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 5
Scott F. Mcclure