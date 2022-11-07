 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Uncontested races, Twin Falls County

Twin Falls County Commissioner - Second District - 4 Year Term

Don Hall (Rep) 

Twin Falls County Commissioner - Third District - 2 Year Term

Jack Johnson (Rep)

Twin Falls County Clerk Of The District Court

Kristina Glascock (Rep) 

Twin Falls County Treasurer

Rebecca "Becky" Petersen (Rep)

Twin Falls County Assessor

Bradford J. Wills (Rep)

Twin Falls County Coroner

Gene Turley (Rep)

College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 1

Anna Germana Scholes

College Of Southern Idaho Trustee Zone 5

Scott F. Mcclure

