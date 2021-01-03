UI women bounce back to beat NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Idaho post Natalie Klinker returned to form, pulling down 15 rebounds and scoring 14 points to guide the Vandals to a bounce-back Big Sky win, beating Northern Arizona 66-59 on Saturday at Rolle Activity Center.

“It was nice for her to get her game legs in and I thought she was a huge factor today, and had a tremendous game,” UI coach Jon Newlee said of Klinker, who missed two games with a lower-body injury sustained Dec. 13 at Washington State.

Klinker was limited in her return Thursday, and the Vandals were outclassed in a blowout loss to NAU. This time, Idaho (4-4, 3-1) controlled the battle on the glass 49-36 — 14-7 offensively — and jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter.

UI led by as many as 17 points in the second, snapping out of a shooting funk that bit it the last time out. A late surge from NAU (5-3, 3-1) wasn’t enough.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy and focus that we didn’t have on Thursday,” Newlee said. “We wanted to ramp up the pressure defensively and not let them do what they want because they are a very talented offensive team. We came in with a good mindset and credit to them for making a comeback.

“This was a great basketball game, and this was more like the Vandals that I know.”