MOSCOW (AP) — A University of Idaho professor has been placed on administrative leave after speaking out about the handling of University of Idaho grant funding.
Associate professor Denise Bennett was placed on leave Thursday evening.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News says the tenured mass media professor has worked at the university since 2006.
Bennett told the newspaper the placement is most likely because of an email sent to the administration expressing her disappointment with the handling of grant funds as well as the underfunding and lack of maintenance at the Radio-TV Center on the UI campus.
Bennett's email to university administrators came after she was informed last week of $451 in unspent grant money.
Bennett had hoped to use the money for a documentary on LGBTQ people throughout the state of Idaho.
