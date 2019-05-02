Two years after opening, Twin Falls crisis center is still seeing increase in clients

TWIN FALLS — Kim Dopson is always surprised to learn that someone doesn’t know about the Crisis Center of South Central Idaho.
“I always am a walking public service announcement,” Dopson, the center’s clinical director, said with a laugh.
Dopson said she occasionally runs into people around town who say they weren’t aware that such a place existed in Twin Falls. But as public awareness grows through advertising campaigns and word of mouth, so has the number of people consulting the center for help.
The crisis center opened in November 2016 and has seen a steady overall increase in clients over the past two and a half years. It offers support, resources, and a temporary place to stay for people experiencing mental health or substance abuse crises.
A total of 2,497 visits were logged in the first year that the center was open, between November 2016 and November 2017.
In 2018, the crisis center served 3,189 people, with the most traffic in the third and fourth quarters. The center had contact with 352 patients in August alone.
More than 80% of its clients came in after a referral from a family member or friend, or decided to come in themselves. But nearly 7% of clients were brought in by police. One of the initial purposes of the crisis center was to provide an alternate option to jail or the emergency room for police to bring people in crisis.
While most of the 2018 visits — 2,166 — were marked as “episodes,” or people in crisis, 1,023 of those visits were “non-episode” visits, in which clients not currently experiencing a substance abuse or mental health crisis came to the center to talk about treatment, resources, and other options with staff.
“It’s important the public knows that’s free. They can come in and speak to somebody, and we can try to get them to other providers in the community who can meet their needs,” Dopson said. “We really want to get to the place of mental health being stigma-free.”
The Crisis Center of South Central Idaho was the third state-funded center opened in Idaho, following centers in Idaho Falls and Coeur d’Alene. A fourth has since opened in Boise.
