It’s not uncommon to see recruits on the sideline during Boise State football’s spring practices, but it has become a bit of a tradition for there to be a day reserved for some to get five-star treatment above all others.
The Broncos welcomed two special guests Wednesday in conjunction with St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. Ten-year-old Quentin Robert and 13-year-old Will Gomersall were front and center as the team celebrated their visit with some special twists on your normal practice.
Buster Bronco and the cheer squad welcomed the kids, who were then able to run a play to end practice and sign mock letters of intent. They toured the team’s facility, got some new gear and met with the Broncos’ coaches.
“It was really, really fun doing this. ... I really want to come back tomorrow for more,” Robert said.
Robert, from Boise, was ready for the day more than just about any kid could be. He came running into the indoor facility during practice with a loud cheer and shouted encouragement to the players practicing. He called out senior receiver John Hightower’s name, and Hightower ran over to the sideline to give a high-five.
The 10-year-old, wearing the jersey of his favorite player from last season, running back Alexander Mattison, saved his best for last. He gave the team a pep talk after practice, listing hopeful accomplishments, from winning a Mountain West title to beating just about every team on the schedule by name. A staffer joked, “We’ve got to take him to Florida State,” referring to the Broncos’ Aug. 31 season opener.
“That’s the most fired up I’ve been in a long time. If all our players had at least half of Quentin’s energy, we’d probably win every single game,” running backs coach Lee Marks said.
Marks noted what it meant for the team to get a smile from a kid in Robert who has a condition that causes seizures. Gomersall, who has cerebral palsy, was wheeled into the end zone on a two-point conversion by Buster on the last play of practice.
“I hope that I get to be on the team someday,” Gomersall said, adding his favorite part of the day was being able to throw the ball with the Broncos.
Robert spent some time with Marks and the running backs, while Gomersall, from New Plymouth, hung out with the quarterbacks. Senior quarterback Jaylon Henderson escorted him around to the post-practice position meeting.
“It warms our hearts and makes us feel so much better coming off the field — we love it,” Henderson said. “We have a lot of fun with it, they brought a lot of energy ... you look forward to stuff like this.”
What made this year’s visit from the kids unique is that, more than ever, the team realized how precious the visitors’ lives are. One of the two Broncos For A Day last spring, Nikko Worthington, passed away March 10 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Worthington gave Marks a white ribbon that he still keeps on a keychain, a reminder he will always be a part of the team, Marks said.
“We need to cherish every single moment, we need to give our kids and these young kids an experience of a lifetime,” Marks added. “They’re the memories not only they will remember, but their families will, as well.”
Coach Bryan Harsin said the kids’ visit is his favorite day of the spring season.
The Broncos’ staff hopes events like Wednesday can help players want to continue to give back, even when they’re done playing football. And speaking of that, Harsin said though the team was focused on practice, the Broncos “were itching” to get the new guys onto the field. The team mobbed both kids when they scored on their plays.
“(It’s) at the top of spring ... here, this moment, you felt the energy, how our guys responded,” Harsin said.
