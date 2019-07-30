Trevor Aaron Phillips, son of Boyd and Jean Phillips, of Rupert, has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Sydney, Australia mission. He will speak at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 11, at the Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St. He will report to the Mission Training Center on Sept. 11.

Brayden K. Bowen, son of Kelly and Carrie Bowen, has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Brazil, Porto Alegre North Mission. Bowen will speak at 9 a.m., Aug. 11, at the Burley Eighth Ward, 2050 Normal Ave. He will report to the São Paulo, Brazil Mission Training Center on Aug. 14.

