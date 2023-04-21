Oakley-Oakley Valley Arts Council announces that Adalie Mitton and Zachary Nelson, 2023 graduating seniors at Oakley High School, are the recipients of the Johnson Memorial Scholarship. Both have shared their many talents.

Mitton has been involved in OHS Choir, School Productions of Aristocrats, Shrek: The Musical, veterans day programs, and singing the National Anthem at sporting events. She has shared her voice at various church services and was in the OVAC productions of The Wizard of Oz, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Calamity Jane, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Annie. Mitton plans to major in physical therapist assistant and minor in dance or theatre.

Nelson has been involved in school band, school Christmas programs, school spring programs, yearly piano recitals, and the OHS senior play Shrek: The Musical. He was in the OVAC production of Chitty, Chitty Bang Bang and was part of the backstage crew of Annie. Nelson plans to attend BYU-Provo majoring in physics this summer, fall, and then serve a mission.