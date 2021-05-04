Two awarded OVAC scholarships

OAKLEY — Oakley High School's Heather Muhlestein and Declo High School"s Natalie Wardle have been awarded the 2021 Johnson Memorial Scholarship by the Oakley Valley Arts Council.

Muhlestein will use the $250 scholarship to further her education at Arizona State University studying entrepreneurship/general business. She has been involved in seven OVAC productions, OVAC Christmas Concerts, OHS choir, OHS band, BHS Bel Cantos, and BHS productions.

Wardle will use the $250 scholarship to further her education at The College of Idaho. She has been in OVAC productions, Declo Trendsetter Show Choir, Tavaci School of Performing Arts concerts, and the Wilson Theater’s 100th Anniversary Movie.

This scholarship is in memory of Aaron and Gloria Johnson, who were killed in an automobile accident. The Johnsons enjoyed the arts and were actively involved with the council

OVAC appreciates the scholarship winners for the contributions to the arts they have given and encourages them to continue to share their talents in their future endeavors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0