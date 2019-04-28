{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Times-News received first place in general excellence for daily print publications at the annual Idaho Press Club awards announced Saturday night.

Times-News staff members also received 24 other awards at the “Best of 2018” event held in Boise and Magicvalley.com took third place for best website among daily papers.

Among the honors, Julie Wootton-Greener took first place in education reporting, Gretel Kauffman won first place for serious feature reporting, Drew Nash took first for graphics and sports news photography, and Pat Sutphin won first for spot news photography and feature photography.

Check magicvalley.com for a full list of awards.

