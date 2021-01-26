Sports Results

Tuesday, Jan. 26
Boys Basketball
Kimberly 48, Filer 42
FILER — Kimberly freshman Gatlin Bair led the Bulldogs with 14 points and junior Joel Perez had a team-high 10 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game won by the visiting Bulldogs. Filer is at Gooding and Kimberly hosts Buhl on Friday.
Dietrich 46, Camas County 37
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils improved to 4-0 in the Sawtooth Conference and 11-3 overall with the home win over the Mushers. Dietrich was led by senior Brady Power with 19 points, junior Jett Shaw with 13 and sophomore Cody Power had 10. For Camas County, junior Dawson Kramer finished with 11 points and freshman Tristen Smith added 10. Dietrich hosts Hansen and Camas County is at Richfield on Thursday.
Richfield 53, Hagerman 21
RICHFIELD — Richfield sophomore Luke Dalton was the leading scorer for the game with 13 points and eight rebounds in the Sawtooth Conference win by the Tigers. Hagerman senior Alex Gonzalez had 11 points. Richfield hosts Camas County on Thursday and Hagerman hosts Dietrich on Tuesday.
Gooding 46, Declo 44
GOODING — Gooding was led by junior Colston Loveland with 12 points and Declo was led by senior Sam Nebeker with 14 points followed by senior Peyton Silcock with 10 in the Senators win over the Hornets. Declo is at Buhl on Wednesday and Gooding hosts Filer on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Lighthouse Christian 42, Oakley 38
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton (2-for-2) and junior Aleia Blakeslee (1-for-2) made critical free throws in the last 35 seconds giving the Lions the home Snake River Conference win over the Hornets. Blakeslee and senior Lauren Gomez each finished with 11 points. Oakley led 34-28 after three quarters and Lighthouse Christian outscored Oakley 14-4 in the final period. Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette had nine points and sophomore Kylan Jones had eight. Oakley hosts Raft River and Lighthouse Christian is at Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
“It was a defensive battle the whole game. Hats off to Oakley, they are very disciplined and put up a great fight tonight,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee.
Jerome 52, Twin Falls 49 OT
JEROME — Jerome locked up the third seed in the district tournament with the overtime home win over Twin Falls. The host Tigers held a 26-17 lead over the Bruins at the half in the Great Basin Conference with 11 of the Twin Falls points coming at the free throw line. Jerome led almost the entire game until the end of regulation and the game went into overtime, tied 40-40. Jerome pulled away and won 54-49. Jerome senior Addy Wells was the leading scorer for the game with 20 points, senior Alexis White and senior Hannah Schvaneveldt each finished with 13. Twin Falls senior Brinley Iverson led the Bruins with 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by junior Chowder Bailey with 14 and freshman Halle Egbert had 11. Twin Falls hosts Burley and Jerome hosts Filer on Thursday.
Camas County 53, Dietrich 43
DIETRICH — Camas County won the road Sawtooth Conference game over Dietrich behind 24 points by junior Alyssa Whittle 24 and junior Ashley Botz with 10. Junior Laura Thompson pulled down 11 boards. Junior Layla Von Berndt was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils with 20 points and sophomore Hailey Astle added 19. Camas County is at Richfield and Dietrich (8-11) hosts Hansen on Thursday.
Richfield 40, Twin Falls Christian Academy 19
TWIN FALLS — The Tigers were led by freshman Shelby Jones with seven points and six by freshman Clancy Patterson in the Richfield win over Twin Falls Christian Academy. Junior Grace Bolyard led the Warriors with 10 points. Richfield hosts Camas County on Thursday.
Minico 73, Wood River 27
RUPERT — Minico freshman Carlie Latta lead all players with 22 points and freshman Kendalyn Anderson tossed in 17 in the Great Basin Conference win by the Spartans. Wood River leading scorer was sophomore Kacy Flolo with seven points. Wood River is at Canyon Ridge and Minico is at Mountain Home on Thursday.
Castleford 28, Hansen 26
HANSEN — Castleford senior Aubrey Mahannah and Hansen sophomore Hannah Skinner each had 10 points in the Sawtooth Conference win by the Wolves. Castleford hosts Carey and Hansen is at Dietrich on Thursday.
Murtaugh 66, Glenns Ferry 19
MURTAUGH — The Red Devils got 20 points from junior Addie Stoker and 14 from senior Allison Nebeker in the home Snake River Conference win over the Pilots. Glenns Ferry hosts Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh hosts Shoshone on Thursday.
Preston 43, Burley 35
BURLEY — The Bobcats lost at home to the Indians despite 21 points by sophomore Amari Whiting and five by senior Kelsi Pope. Burley is at Twin Falls on Thursday.
Declo 48, Valley 40
HAZELTON — Declo will be the top-seed in the district 2A tournament as a result of the road win over Valley in the Canyon Conference. The Hornets were led by junior Aryana Kahalioumi with 14 points and senior Bailey Stephens and senior Makenna Kohtz each had 14 points for Valley. Valley hosts Buhl and Declo is at Kimberly on Thursday.
Buhl 29, Wendell 20
BUHL — Junior Trinity Tvrdy led Buhl with eight points and senior Julianna Pope led Wendell with seven points in the Indians home win. Buhl is at Valley on Thursday.
Mountain Home 58, Canyon Ridge 23
MOUNTAIN HOME — Sophomore Madilynn Keener and junior Sadie Drake each had 15 points and junior Emily Harper added 12 in the Tigers Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks. Junior Logan Roberts led Canyon Ridge with 12 points. Mountain Home hosts Minico and Canyon Ridge hosts Wood River on Thursday.
Raft River 60, Shoshone 30
SHOSHONE — Senior Braylee Heaton led Raft River with 14 points and senior Tysha Cooper had 12 for Shoshone in the Snake River Conference win by the Trojans. Raft River is at Oakley and Shoshone is at Murtaugh on Thursday.
Wrestling
Bowling
Monday, Jan. 25 at The Ranch Bowl, Gooding
Boys
Twin Falls 11, Wendell 3
High Bowler:
Twin Falls—Preston Huff—169
Wendell—Jacob Vieira—157