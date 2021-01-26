Sports Results

TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton (2-for-2) and junior Aleia Blakeslee (1-for-2) made critical free throws in the last 35 seconds giving the Lions the home Snake River Conference win over the Hornets. Blakeslee and senior Lauren Gomez each finished with 11 points. Oakley led 34-28 after three quarters and Lighthouse Christian outscored Oakley 14-4 in the final period. Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette had nine points and sophomore Kylan Jones had eight. Oakley hosts Raft River and Lighthouse Christian is at Glenns Ferry on Thursday.

JEROME — Jerome locked up the third seed in the district tournament with the overtime home win over Twin Falls. The host Tigers held a 26-17 lead over the Bruins at the half in the Great Basin Conference with 11 of the Twin Falls points coming at the free throw line. Jerome led almost the entire game until the end of regulation and the game went into overtime, tied 40-40. Jerome pulled away and won 54-49. Jerome senior Addy Wells was the leading scorer for the game with 20 points, senior Alexis White and senior Hannah Schvaneveldt each finished with 13. Twin Falls senior Brinley Iverson led the Bruins with 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by junior Chowder Bailey with 14 and freshman Halle Egbert had 11. Twin Falls hosts Burley and Jerome hosts Filer on Thursday.